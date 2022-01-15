Saturday, January 15, 2022
Real Estate (Promoted)

Real Estate: Exquisite Design with Wonderful Bay View

Coronado Shores Co. is the oldest independent brokerage on the Island. We built The Shores in 1970, sold them, and now manage approximately 400 individually owned units as long term and vacation rentals. Services offered: real estate sales, vacation rentals and property management.

By Coronado Shores Co.

CORONADO SHORES – NEW LISTING:
Check out our new listing in El Mirador Tower (1820 Avenida Del Mundo #1205)

This large San Diego bay view unit has been exquisitely designed by Michael Roy and remodeled using the finest materials, finishes and appliances. With the addition of the half bath and Murphy Bed, there is ample room for guests while maintaining the privacy of the Principal Suite. The kitchen is perfectly appointed to satisfy the most discerning chef and offers counter seating for the family. Enjoy the oceanfront amenities at the Coronado Shores by day and relax in the evening watching the San Diego Bay activity and city lights.

Listed at $1,675,000! If interested please contact our Shore Life Luxury Team, Felicia Bell GRI (CalDRE #02014995) & Stacy Bell-Begin (CalDRE #00429681) today!

(619) 200-9184 | (619) 920-9124

[email protected]

Listing courtesy of:

We built them.  We sell them.  We lease them. 

 



Coronado Shores Co.https://www.coronadoshoresco.com/
Coronado Shores Co. is the oldest independent brokerage on the Island. We built The Shores in 1970, sold them, and now manage approximately 400 individually owned units as long term and vacation rentals. Services offered: real estate sales, vacation rentals and property management.

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.