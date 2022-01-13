Registration Launches for 2022 Crown City Classic

While you may still be getting used to writing “2022,” some are looking forward to annual summer events, like the Crown City Classic.

It’s one of Southern California’s longest running 4th of July weekend traditions, and registration for the 2022 Crown City Classic is now open.

San Diego runners will return to the scenic waterfront streets of Coronado to kick off the Fourth of July weekend on Saturday, July 2; featuring a red, white, and blue spectacle experience unlike any other in one of America’s most beautiful places to celebrate Independence Day.

“No city celebrates Independence Day better than Coronado, and there’s no better July 4th fitness goal than to run 7.4-miles in celebration of 7/4,” said Jamie Monroe, Race Director and owner of Coronado-based Easy Day Sports. “Kicking off the holiday weekend with a world-class running event, combined with stunning views of downtown San Diego and the patriotic atmosphere throughout the island creates the perfect dynamic that runners of all abilities don’t want to miss.”

Last year the Crown City Classic was the first live, in-person event to return to San Diego after the start of the pandemic. Both the 12k (7.4 miles) and 5k events start with a patriotic experience unlike any other – running under the largest US flag on the west coast – and finish at scenic Tidelands Park, showcasing the pageantry and patriotism of America’s birthday, featuring views of San Diego’s downtown skyline, golf course and Coronado Bridge.

The Islander Sports Foundation (ISF) returns as the official charity of the event, annually raising tens of thousands of dollars each year to meet the needs of Coronado school sports. For more information about the Crown City Classic or to register for the event, visit CrownCityRun.com and follow @CrownCityClassic on social media.

About the Crown City Classic

The 49th edition of the Crown City Classic will take place on Saturday, July 2rd and annually welcomes more than 2,000 runners to Coronado, California. Runners and walkers will gather to celebrate one of San Diego’s iconic Fourth of July traditions and run a 12k or 5k on one of the most scenic race routes in the region. The Crown City Classic benefits the 501c3 Islander Sports Foundation. For more information or to register for the event, visit CrownCityRun.com.





