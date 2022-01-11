Pre-Season Track Conditioning Going Strong for Islanders

With the start of the new year, Coronado Islander head track coach Cameron Gary has added another day to pre-season conditioning. If you’re not in a winter sport and plan to run track this spring, you’re encouraged to join us every school day, except for Wednesday, on the track at 3:30. The first official day of practice is February 5th, but you’ll get a jump on the season by starting now.

For more information, go to our website at IslanderTrack.com.

To register for spring sports, visit IslanderSportsFoundation.com.





