Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Sports

Pre-Season Track Conditioning Going Strong for Islanders

By George Green

With the start of the new year, Coronado Islander head track coach Cameron Gary has added another day to pre-season conditioning. If you’re not in a winter sport and plan to run track this spring, you’re encouraged to join us every school day, except for Wednesday, on the track at 3:30. The first official day of practice is February 5th, but you’ll get a jump on the season by starting now.

For more information, go to our website at IslanderTrack.com.

To register for spring sports, visit IslanderSportsFoundation.com.

 

 



George Green
Head Cross Country and Distance Track Coach, Coronado High School

