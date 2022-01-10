High School Students Invited to Enter Rotary Four-Way Speech Contest

Coronado High School and CoSA students in grades 9 through 12 and high school students who live in Coronado are invited to enter the 2022 Rotary Four-Way Test Speech Contest. The deadline to apply is January 28, 2022.

The topic of the speech can be anything that you are passionate about, but it must be tied explicitly to the Four-Way Test:

The speeches must be at least five minutes in length, and not more than seven minutes in length. Penalties are added if a student is under or over these time limits. For tryouts and the first competition, note cards can be used.

The application deadline is January 28, 2022. Tryouts will be held on February 3rd and/or 4th from 3:30-5:30 pm. The location is still to be determined.

Four speeches will be selected for the Rotary 4-Way Speech Contest on February 23rd. The contest will be held from 12:15-1:30 pm at the Coronado Cays Yacht Club. The four speakers will be formally invited.

Coronado Rotary Club Finals offer prizes of $50, $100, and $200. Regional and District Finals offer various amounts up to the grand prize of $1,000.

Click for the application: Rotary Speech Contest Application or visit the Coronado Rotary Club website.

