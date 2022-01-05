Get “Happy” at The Brigantine and Miguel’s Cocina – New Happy Hour Menu

Two local favorites have updated their happy hour menus for all of Coronado to enjoy!

The Brigantine

1333 Orange Ave

619) 435-4166

Miguel’s Cocina

1351 Orange Ave

(619) 437-4237

Take an early break and enjoy happy hour in Coronado!

About The Brigantine:

The Brigantine is more than just home to some of San Diego’s finest seafood. It’s a place where locals and visitors alike come to share a lively atmosphere and authentic sense of community. The Morton family opened the first Brigantine on Shelter Island in 1969, with a vision that embraced the beach town lifestyle, a dedication to flavorful food, and a passion for friendly service.

Today, we’re known far and wide for our San Diego-style surf and turf. From our award-winning fish tacos and freshly shucked oysters, to classic filet mignon or our perpetually best-selling marinated grilled swordfish. Always prepared to exceed expectations, and served with a smile. You can stop in at any neighborhood Brigantine and get a taste of the local flavor, from regionally inspired specials, to custom cocktails and home town craft beers.

At the Brigantine we make first timers feel like regulars, and consider regulars part of the family. So come by often, and share our taste for life.

About Miguel’s Cocina:

San Diego arguably boasts the most authentic Mexican flavors north of the border. This love of traditional regional cooking inspired the Morton family to open the first Miguel’s Cocina in 1982.

Beginning with a few classic recipes culled from our chef’s family and friends, the menu captured the true spirit of Mexico. And its authentic style drew a loyal following of those in search of Sonoran grilled swordfish tacos, sizzling sirloin fajitas, and spicy rich chicken mole.

Over three decades and seven locations, our signature friendly service and festive decor have made Miguel’s a San Diego tradition for locals and visitors alike.

And our commitment to artisan cuisine has only grown stronger. That means handmade tortillas, fresh salsas, and colorful crispy chips made daily right in our kitchen. And of course, there’s our decadent, must-have jalapeño white sauce, occasionally referred to as white gold by regulars, and craved up and down the coast.

We invite you to stop in. Enjoy a refreshing hand-shaken margarita and genuine, mouthwatering Mexican meal. And celebrate what we hope will be your first of many, many visits.





