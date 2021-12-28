“Spider-Man: No Way Home” A Web Untangled

As the anticipated sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: No Way Home is everything a Marvel fan could wish for. In this two hour extravaganza, humor, comedy, and action manage to intertwine with heart-wrenching sadness to take viewers on an emotional rollercoaster. (My guest and I certainly shed a few tears).

Picking up right after Spider-Man’s (Peter Parker/Tom Holland) identity is revealed in Far From Home, Parker seeks Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make his identity a secret once again. An awry spell sends the multiverse shattering open, and five villains enter Earth. The plot follows Parker and his sidekicks MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon), who help capture the evildoers. After a conversation with Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) however, Parker believes that the team should attempt to cure the villains before sending them back to their universes. His plan makes a sharp turn as they turn against him.

The climax of the movie has surprise appearances by “Peter 2” (Andrew Garfield) and “Peter 3” (Tobey Maguire), and references to past Spider-man movies are highlighted throughout.

Aunt May’s words “with great power, there must also come great responsibility” are heart-touching and culminate the storyline.

For all Marvel fans out there, No Way Home will quench your thirst for action and leave you wanting more. My guest Chloe commented, “No Way Home is without a doubt the best Spider-Man film to date!”

Movie Times: click here for showtimes

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Run Time: 2 hours 28 minutes

Director: Jon Watts

Actors: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

Rating: PG-13





