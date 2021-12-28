Tuesday, December 28, 2021
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” A Web Untangled

By Bella Villarin
A poster of Spider-Man: No Way Home featuring Peter Parker (Tom Holland), Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and MJ (Zendaya)

As the anticipated sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: No Way Home is everything a Marvel fan could wish for. In this two hour extravaganza, humor, comedy, and action manage to intertwine with heart-wrenching sadness to take viewers on an emotional rollercoaster. (My guest and I certainly shed a few tears). 

Picking up right after Spider-Man’s (Peter Parker/Tom Holland) identity is revealed in Far From Home, Parker seeks Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make his identity a secret once again. An awry spell sends the multiverse shattering open, and five villains enter Earth. The plot follows Parker and his sidekicks MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon), who help capture the evildoers. After a conversation with Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) however, Parker believes that the team should attempt to cure the villains before sending them back to their universes. His plan makes a sharp turn as they turn against him. 

The climax of the movie has surprise appearances by “Peter 2” (Andrew Garfield) and “Peter 3” (Tobey Maguire), and references to past Spider-man movies are highlighted throughout. 

Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) plays a major role in Spider-Man’s journey in “No Way Home.”

Aunt May’s words “with great power, there must also come great responsibility” are heart-touching and culminate the storyline. 

For all Marvel fans out there, No Way Home will quench your thirst for action and leave you wanting more. My guest Chloe commented, “No Way Home is without a doubt the best Spider-Man film to date!”

Movie Times: click here for showtimes

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Run Time: 2 hours 28 minutes

Director: Jon Watts

Actors: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

Rating: PG-13



Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

