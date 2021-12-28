Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (December 18 through December 24)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Isabella Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Grand Theft Report at Hotel del Coronado on Orange Avenue

Victim reported tools taken from vehicle.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue and Churchill Place

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Petty Theft Report on Ynez Place

Victim reported bicycle taken.

Traffic Accident on E Avenue and 10th Street

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on Mullinix Drive

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Vandalism Report on D Avenue

Victim reported rocks thrown at vehicle.

Vandalism Report on 8th Street and Alameda Boulevard

Victim reported vandalism to front yard.

Vandalism Report on C Avenue

Victim reported vandalism to inflatable decorations.

Vandalism Report on 6th Street and I Avenue

Victim reported rocks thrown at vehicle.

Hit and Run on B Avenue

No injuries reported. Vehicle backed into another vehicle.

Hit and Run on Glorietta Boulevard

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Grand Theft Report on 9th Street and C Avenue

Victim reported toolbox taken from vehicle.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Place

No injuries reported.

Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported bicycle taken.

Arrests:

12/18/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on Coronado Cays Boulevard and Green Turtle Road

22 year old male

12/20/2021: Larceny – Felony on 200 block of Soledad Place

38 year old male

12/23/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Orange Avenue

40 year old male

12/23/2021: Larceny and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Felony on 1st Street and F Avenue

63 year old male

12/23/2021: Battery – Felony on 1500 block of 10th Street

56 year old male

12/24/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 9th Street

22 year old female



Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

