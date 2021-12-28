Coronado Crime Report (December 18 through December 24)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on Isabella Avenue
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Grand Theft Report at Hotel del Coronado on Orange Avenue
Victim reported tools taken from vehicle.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue and Churchill Place
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Petty Theft Report on Ynez Place
Victim reported bicycle taken.
Traffic Accident on E Avenue and 10th Street
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Traffic Accident on Mullinix Drive
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Vandalism Report on D Avenue
Victim reported rocks thrown at vehicle.
Vandalism Report on 8th Street and Alameda Boulevard
Victim reported vandalism to front yard.
Vandalism Report on C Avenue
Victim reported vandalism to inflatable decorations.
Vandalism Report on 6th Street and I Avenue
Victim reported rocks thrown at vehicle.
Hit and Run on B Avenue
No injuries reported. Vehicle backed into another vehicle.
Hit and Run on Glorietta Boulevard
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Grand Theft Report on 9th Street and C Avenue
Victim reported toolbox taken from vehicle.
Traffic Accident on Glorietta Place
No injuries reported.
Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue
Victim reported bicycle taken.
Arrests:
12/18/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on Coronado Cays Boulevard and Green Turtle Road
22 year old male
12/20/2021: Larceny – Felony on 200 block of Soledad Place
38 year old male
12/23/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Orange Avenue
40 year old male
12/23/2021: Larceny and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Felony on 1st Street and F Avenue
63 year old male
12/23/2021: Battery – Felony on 1500 block of 10th Street
56 year old male
12/24/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 9th Street
22 year old female