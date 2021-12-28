Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Adults, Kickstart Your Fitness at the Community Center – Classes Begin Jan. 3

By City of Coronado

Say goodbye to 2021 with a new fitness class to kickstart the year! Our incredible adult fitness instructors at the Coronado Community Center are lowering fees for the month January and adding a drop-in option. This is an opportunity to try enjoyable classes that will help you maintain a healthy lifestyle. Why not add Mat Pilates, Vinyasa Flow Yoga or Cardio Hip-Hop to your routine?

In our Mat Pilates class, you will hold movements like planks to build your muscles and core strength. Classes are held Thursdays at 11 am. Tone your body for the low fee of $70 for the month of January. If you are not able to make all the classes, drop in is available for $25.

A Vinyasa Flow Yoga class is available Tuesdays from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Expect to become more flexible, have more body strength and to feel overall improvement of your fitness. January fee for this class is $70 for the month or $25 to drop-in.

Get ready to express yourself through movement with Cardio Hip-Hop at 9:45 am on Wednesdays or Fridays. The discounted fee of $70 for the month of January applies to the individual day you choose for the month. There will also be drop-in options if you want to mix up your schedule.

With the weather being a bit more chilly, this is a great time to sign-up for an indoor fitness class that will motivate you to stay healthy through the winter and spring. We are glad to be able to host quality fitness classes at the Community Center and look forward to helping the community reach their health goals.

Classes begin next week, January 3. Don’t delay, sign up today! Visit www.coronado.ca.us/register or call 619-522-7342.



