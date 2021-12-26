Sunday, December 26, 2021
CHS ’21 Graduate and College Sailor Honored with University of Hawaii Dole Bowl

Mercy Tangredi, second from the left in white, holds the Dowl Bowl with teammates. Submitted photo

Following a fall season in which the University of Hawaii at Manoa reached second in the Pacific Coast Conference of the Inter Collegiate Sailing Association, freshman Mercy M. Tangredi of Coronado was honored with the Dole Bowl as the top skipper of the Women’s Varsity team.

A Coronado high school graduate in the class of 2021, Mercy sailed all four years at CHS and was elected as team captain for the 2020-2021 seasons as well as was a junior commodore of the Coronado Yacht Club. As a scholar-athlete at CHS, she was a member of the National Honor Society. Two other Coronado sailors on the UH varsity team are Sophia Schaeffer, also CHS class of 2021, and Trey Summers, CHS class of 2020.

At UH, Mercy is majoring in physics with a minor in computer science. On the Hawaii team, she skippers a two-person Flying J sailboat—the competition standard for West Coast colleges—with Kelsie Grant of Palos Verdes, CA as crew.

Presented every year since 2002, the Dole Bowl is “awarded to the top coed and women’s squads after weekly intrasquad regattas throughout the semester” as well as in intercollegiate competition. The award is named after former UH head coach and college sailing Hall of fame inductee Charlie Dole. Dole is also a famous name in the history of Hawaii.

According to Sailing World, UH “had a really good recruiting year” in 2021 and is expected to be competitive in a Pacific conference previously dominated by Stanford and UC Santa Barbara, and a potential contender in the college national championships which occur in the spring semester. UH last won the U.S. college national championship in 2004 and is much overdue.

 



