Saturday, December 25, 2021
CommunityCommunity News

Sharp Coronado Hospital Presentation on Strengthening your Pelvic Floor

By City of Coronado

Why do you need to hear about this topic? One out of five Americans, both men and women, suffer from some type of pelvic floor dysfunction in their lifetime. The information covered in this presentation can help those struggling with this common issue or help prevent trouble from arising.

Join Sharp Coronado Hospitals Elissa Salona – Pelvic Floor Therapist, and Jenny Driessen – Pilates/Yoga Instructor to learn how physical exercises, including Pilates can retain the muscles and enhance pelvic floor strength and awareness, giving you more muscle control and less pain.

The is presentation is at the John D. Spreckels Center, 1019 Seventh St. on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 3 pm.

To register online, visit https://bit.ly/3H96LIN or call 619-522-7343 for more information.

 

 



Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.