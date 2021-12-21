Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Toys for Tots and a Rotary Family Christmas Party Brighten the Day

By Coronado Rotary
Pictured from left to right are: Col Wastila – 12th Marine Corps District, MCRD San Diego; Sgt Lewis – 4th Tank Battalion, Reserve Center Miramar; Rotary Family Christmas Party Co-chairs Dominique Davis and Jeanmarie Bond; Coronado Rotary MC and Past Rotary President Kevin Rugee; six year-old Whitman Anderson with his present for Toys for Tots and Whitman’s uncle, Rotarian Jason Anderson; and  Cpl Manual – 4th Tank Battalion, Reserve Center Miramar.

A huge sleigh full of toys was collected by Rotarians and their family members at the 2021 Annual Rotary Family Christmas Party. The event was held at the Coronado Cays Yacht Club.

 

The primary goal of the San Diego Marine Corps Toys for Tots campaign is to deliver, through a new toy at Christmas, a message of hope to less fortunate youngsters that will assist them in becoming responsible, productive, patriotic citizens. For more information or to make a donation to Toys for Tots go to toysfortots.org.

Rotary families enjoyed a special holiday celebration with their families and friends, a special musical presentation, and a greatly anticipated visit from Santa Claus. For more information about the Coronado Rotary Club please visit coronadorotary.org.



