Toys for Tots and a Rotary Family Christmas Party Brighten the Day

A huge sleigh full of toys was collected by Rotarians and their family members at the 2021 Annual Rotary Family Christmas Party. The event was held at the Coronado Cays Yacht Club.

The primary goal of the San Diego Marine Corps Toys for Tots campaign is to deliver, through a new toy at Christmas, a message of hope to less fortunate youngsters that will assist them in becoming responsible, productive, patriotic citizens. For more information or to make a donation to Toys for Tots go to toysfortots.org.

Rotary families enjoyed a special holiday celebration with their families and friends, a special musical presentation, and a greatly anticipated visit from Santa Claus. For more information about the Coronado Rotary Club please visit coronadorotary.org.





