Monday, December 13, 2021
CommunityCommunity NewsVideo

“25 Years of Monumental Art” at the Coronado Public Library (Video)

By Brad Willis

The Coronado Public Library is hosting an inspiring exhibit, 25 Years of Monumental Art, of the works of sculptors Christopher Slatoff and Elisabeth Pollnow that runs through early January.

Brad Willis has this visual collage of the exhibit:

 

 

 



Brad Willis
Brad Willis is an author and retired network news foreign correspondent who has worked in Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa, Latin America and Asia.

