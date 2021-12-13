Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.
“25 Years of Monumental Art” at the Coronado Public Library (Video)
- Tags
- art
Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.
Brad Willis
Brad Willis is an author and retired network news foreign correspondent who has worked in Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa, Latin America and Asia. He has received national and international awards for compassionate journalism and for his war coverage. Brad is longtime Coronado resident who also Commissioner of Public Art for the City of Coronado. Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links