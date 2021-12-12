“A Christmas Carol” Fundraiser to Feature Diverse Local Talent

A holiday classic comes to life in 1940s style!

Coronado School of the Arts brings the Charles Dickens holiday classic A Christmas Carol to life as a 1940s radio broadcast, complete with dance performances and the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring. A cast comprised of Coronado locals, CoSA students and alumni bring these colorful characters to the stage, as the familiar story unfolds: Three ghosts take Ebenezer Scrooge on a thrilling journey to teach him the true meaning of Christmas. It’s a charming take on a family favorite that will leave no one saying “Bah Humbug!”

“We’re very excited to do a radio play which showcases local talent and all of our conservatories,” said Gina Petrone, director and Vice President of the CoSA Foundation. “This will be our winter fundraiser in conjunction with CoSA’s 25th anniversary.”

The talented and eclectic cast includes Casey Tanaka, Rob Taylor, Phil Monroe, Fred Eckert, Doug St. Denis, Dr. Joseph Mullins, Robert Ward, Bryn Reina, Bella Frost, Eric Carlson, Rachel Brauer and Gabby Ward.

Live performances will be held at the Coronado Performing Arts Center Main Stage located at 650 D Avenue on December 22 and 23 at 7pm. Tickets will be available for $25 at the box office 45 minutes prior to performance or online at www.cosafoundation.org/a-christmas-carol/.

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) is a premier public school arts conservatory, home to 200 scholar artists grades 9 through 12, who attend the nationally ranked Coronado High School. CoSA provides an intense, pre-professional arts education to students from all over San Diego in six conservatories including dance, digital arts, music, musical theatre and drama, technical theatre and visual arts. For other upcoming CoSA events, visit www.cosasandiego.com.





