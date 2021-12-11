Teens Invited to Participate in Staged Reading of “A Christmas Carol”

Teens in grades 6-12 can sign up to participate in a staged reading of A Christmas Carol to take place on Friday, December 17 at the Coronado Public Library. There will be one rehearsal on Thursday, December 16 from 4 to 6 pm.

All the fun of a play, without the stress of memorizing lines! This staged reading will bring all the characters of Dickens’s classic novel to life using nothing more than simple props, music, and imagination. No acting experience necessary.

The audience does not need to register to attend the performance. Only teens interested in participating in the reading need to register. Register at cplevents.org; click on December 17 to find the event.





