CoraMart Mural Comes Down as Vons Expansion Progresses (Video)

In December of 2018, just before the annual Coronado Christmas Parade, the City of Coronado “gift wrapped” one of the biggest and longest lasting eyesores in town: the old CoraMart Building at 844 Orange Avenue in the heart of the village.

Over the past three years residents and tourists alike have loved the artwork, with many passersby pausing for selfie photos.

On Wednesday, as Vons grocery store continues work to expand into the CoraMart space, the mural came down. Coronado’s Commissioner of Public Art, Brad Willis, was there:

If you haven’t seen the old CoraMart building this week, check it out. The façade of the former CoraMart on Orange Avenue next to Vons got a public art makeover that will temporarily hide the faded entryway. The temporary public art mural featuring a Volkswagen bus and the colorful words “Coronado” is the result of a public-private partnership between the City and the property owners. The Coronado surf-themed mural uses a photograph by local photographer and gallery owner Dan McGeorge and the graphic talents of local graphic designer Jody Esquer. The City thanks the property owners for working with the Cultural Arts Commission on the project.

