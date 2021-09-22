Vons Expansion and Remodel Set to Begin September 2021

- Advertisement -

According to Albertsons Inc., Southern California Division Office, the extensive renovation and expansion of the Coronado Vons market (868 Orange Ave) into the adjacent building, formerly Coramart, is set to begin in late September 2021. Plans include upgrading the exterior of the two buildings to a new look that aligns with the City of Coronado’s vision of the future.

Vons is excited to present an expanded selection of new offerings, including a new fresh cut fruit department, new frozen foods section, and new increased holding capacity refrigerated cases. The deli, bakery and meat/seafood service departments will also be upgraded. The produce and dairy departments will be expanded and two new public restrooms will be added. The newly renovated store will have all new modern finishes and décor.

The store will remain open during construction and all work will be performed in a manner to ensure the least amount of disruption to the shopping experience. There will be a few days throughout the construction that they may close early and/or open late to accomplish tasks in accordance with public safety, and those times will be posted in advance at both entrance doors.

Construction activity inside the existing Vons store will occur Sunday nights through Thursday nights between the hours of 10 pm and 7 am.

Vons looks forward to a timely completion of the renovation process and to present the new store and high quality customer shopping experience.

The work is set to end with the new store reveal in February 2022.

