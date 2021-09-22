Wednesday, September 22, 2021
BusinessCommunityCommunity NewsFeatured

Vons Expansion and Remodel Set to Begin September 2021

By Managing Editor
- Advertisement -

According to Albertsons Inc., Southern California Division Office, the extensive renovation and expansion of the Coronado Vons market (868 Orange Ave) into the adjacent building, formerly Coramart, is set to begin in late September 2021. Plans include upgrading the exterior of the two buildings to a new look that aligns with the City of Coronado’s vision of the future.

- Advertisement -

Vons is excited to present an expanded selection of new offerings, including a new fresh cut fruit department, new frozen foods section, and new increased holding capacity refrigerated cases. The deli, bakery and meat/seafood service departments will also be upgraded. The produce and dairy departments will be expanded and two new public restrooms will be added. The newly renovated store will have all new modern finishes and décor.

The store will remain open during construction and all work will be performed in a manner to ensure the least amount of disruption to the shopping experience. There will be a few days throughout the construction that they may close early and/or open late to accomplish tasks in accordance with public safety, and those times will be posted in advance at both entrance doors.

- Advertisement -

Construction activity inside the existing Vons store will occur Sunday nights through Thursday nights between the hours of 10 pm and 7 am.

Vons looks forward to a timely completion of the renovation process and to present the new store and high quality customer shopping experience.

- Advertisement -

The work is set to end with the new store reveal in February 2022.

RELATED:

Sprucing Up Orange Ave: Vons Offers Mid-Century Mod Design with Artistic Flair

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Me Too Author Luncheon

A Me Too author will tell her story in Coronado on September 30th. When Notes on a Silencing hit bookstores in the summer of...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Park Field Closures

Local park field closures for annual maintenance and rest are scheduled. From September 20 to 27, Cays Park and Sunset Park fields will...
Read more
Community News

County, City, CUSD Covid Stats

Last week the County of San Diego announced "High Number of COVID-19 Deaths Continues to Be Reported" and followed up with:Fifty-seven COVID-19 deaths were...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Military

Coronado High School Navy JROTC Cadets Win Neptune Olympics

Coronado High School’s award-winning NJROTC program is off to a strong start for the 2021-22 school year. The Islander Company cadets began their year...
Read more
Sports

CHS Football Coach Kurt Hines Goes Viral With Reaction to Player Quitting

With 1.8M views and counting, CHS Football Coach Kurt Hines' reaction to one of his players' decision to quit the team is not what...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Cub Scout Recruitment Round-Up – Sept. 22, 2021

Coronado's Cub Scout Pack 122 kicks off their 51st year at the annual "Round-Up," pack meeting and information night on Wednesday, September 22, at...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.