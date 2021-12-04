Saturday, December 4, 2021
CommunityCommunity News

Parker Pump Station Design Ready for Public Feedback

By City of Coronado
Parker Pump Station, 780 Coronado Ave.

The design of the Parker Pump Station Replacement Project, including a new passive, landscaped space for the public to enjoy, is scheduled to be presented to the City’s Design Review Commission at 3 pm on Dec. 8. The application includes architectural and landscape plans and renderings, and can be viewed in person at City Hall, 1825 Strand Way, or on the City’s Comment Coronado page.

Property owners and residents are encouraged to review the application and provide any feedback on the design prior to the Dec. 8 meeting. However, the public also may attend the meeting and provide input on the design.

 



Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

City of Coronadohttps://www.coronado.ca.us/

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.