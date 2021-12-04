Parker Pump Station Design Ready for Public Feedback

The design of the Parker Pump Station Replacement Project, including a new passive, landscaped space for the public to enjoy, is scheduled to be presented to the City’s Design Review Commission at 3 pm on Dec. 8. The application includes architectural and landscape plans and renderings, and can be viewed in person at City Hall, 1825 Strand Way, or on the City’s Comment Coronado page.

Property owners and residents are encouraged to review the application and provide any feedback on the design prior to the Dec. 8 meeting. However, the public also may attend the meeting and provide input on the design.





