Wednesday, December 1, 2021
CUSD Will Take No Action Following CIF Appeal Ruling

The Coronado Unified School District Governing Board met in Closed Session to review and discuss the CIF Appeal Ruling issued on November 22.

Board President Lee Pontes reported from the Closed Session discussion that a motion to take no action on Item 4.1 “Conference with Legal Counsel, Pending Litigation, Government Code Section 54956.9. Review CIF Ruling with Legal Counsel and Determine CUSD Response/Course of Action” was passed.

The motion was made by Whitney Antrim, seconded by Lee Pontes. Motion passed 4-1 (Antrim, Pontes, Helen Anderson-Cruz, Esther Valdes-Clayton in Favor, and Stacy Keszei Opposed).

The sanctions were initially issued by CIF Director Ron Nocetti on June 30, 2021 in response to incidents that occurred inside the Coronado High School gym after CHS defeated Orange Glen High School in the June 19 Division 4-A Regional Championship basketball game. In the November 22 ruling, the Appeal Panel unanimously affirmed the previously issued sanctions with modifications.

The CIF Appeal Decision can be found HERE.

