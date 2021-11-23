CIF Issues Ruling in CUSD Appeal of Sanctions Related to Events of June 19

Source: Coronado Unified School District Press Release

The three-member California Interscholastic Federation Appeal Panel released its ruling on the Coronado Unified School District appeal against sanctions issued by CIF. The three members of the Appeal Panel were all members of the CIF Federated Council and Executive Committee.

The Appeal Panel unanimously affirmed the previously issued sanctions with some modifications.

“This is not the result we were hoping for. Our boys earned the title, against a great team, on the court in a highly-contested and fair athletic contest. However, we are pleased that the rest of our CHS men’s and women’s athletic teams are no longer part of the sanctions,” said Superintendent Mueller.

The original sanctions are listed first, followed by the modifications in italics:

1. The 2021 Southern California Boys Basketball Division 4-A Regional Championship is vacated. Coronado High School is on probation for the 2021-2022, 2022-2023, and 2023-2024 school years.

MODIFIED TO BOYS BASKETBALL PROGRAM ONLY

2. The Coronado High School boys basketball program is on probation for the 2021-2022, 2022-2023, and 2023-2024 school years. The Coronado High School boys basketball team will not host postseason contests at the Section, Regional, or State levels for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years.

MODIFIED TO GIVE BASKETBALL ELIGIBILITY TO HOST POSTSEASON CONTESTS IN 2022-2023 UPON COMPLETION OF ITEMS 5 and 6 BELOW

3. The Coronado High School boys basketball program will not host postseason contests at the Section, Regional, or State levels for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years. However, upon completion of items 5 and 6 below, Coronado High School boys basketball program will be eligible to host postseason contests at the Section, Regional, or State levels for the 2022-2023 school year. All other teams in the Coronado High School athletic program will not host postseason contests at the Section, Regional, or State levels until numbers 5 and 6 below have been completed.

WITHDRAWN

4. Item 4 is vacated in its entirety. Completion of a sportsmanship workshop (to include a component of racial/cultural sensitivity training such as the NFHS Implicit Bias Course) for all Coronado High School administrators, athletic director(s), coaches, and student-athletes.

MODIFIED FROM ALL STUDENT ATHLETES TO ONLY BOYS BASKETBALL PROGRAM

5. Complete a sportsmanship workshop (to include a component of racial/cultural sensitivity training such as the NFHS Implicit Bias Course) by all Coronado High School athletic directors(s), boys basketball coaches and boys basketball student-athletes. Completion of game management training for all Coronado High School administrators and athletic director(s).

UPHELD

6. Complete a game management training program for all Coronado High School administrators and athletic director(s). The administration at Coronado High School was strongly encouraged to engage with the administration at Orange Glen High School to begin the process of developing a positive relationship between the two school communities. Examples may include the following: a) The administrators at the two schools work cooperatively to provide the student-athletes at both schools with a restorative justice opportunity. b) The administrators at the two schools work with a community-based nonprofit organization to conduct community service projects with their student-athletes and coaches.

UPHELD

7. The administration at Coronado High School is strongly encouraged to engage with the administration at Orange Glen High School to develop a positive relationship between the two school communities. Examples may include the following: a) The administrators at the two schools work cooperatively to provide the student-athletes at both schools with a restorative justice opportunity. b) The administrators at the two schools work with a community-based nonprofit organization to conduct community service projects with their student-athletes and coaches.

The sanctions were initially issued by CIF Director Ron Nocetti on June 30, 2021 in response to incidents that occurred inside the Coronado High School gym after CHS defeated Orange Glen High School in the June 19 Division 4-A Regional Championship basketball game.

The Governing Board will consider the district’s course of action with legal counsel at the next closed session opportunity.

