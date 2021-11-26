Friday, November 26, 2021
Richard Lederer Holiday Event at Coronado Library Dec. 8

By Coronado Public Library Events

San Diego Union-Tribune language columnist Richard Lederer will offer a program of Christmas humor and history about the holiday on Wednesday, December 8 at 7 pm in the Winn Room at the Coronado Public Library. He’ll also sign his new book, A Treasury of Christmas Humor.

Dr. Lederer is the author of more than 50 books about language, history, and humor, including his best-selling Anguished English series and his current titles, A Treasury of Christmas Humor and A Pleasury of Word & Phrase Origins. He is also a founding co-host of “A Way With Words,” broadcast on Public Radio. He has been named International Punster of the Year and Toastmasters International’s Golden Gavel winner.

Registration is recommended for this event. To register, visit cplevents.org and click on the event title for December 8.

This program is made possible due to the generous support of the Friends of the Coronado Public Library.

 



