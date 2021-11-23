Coronado Crime Report (November 13 through November 19)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Stolen Vehicle Report on Palm Avenue

Victim reported golf cart stolen.

Petty Theft Report on Avenida Del Mundo

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Vehicle Tampering Report on 2nd Street

Victim reported catalytic converter stolen.

Grand Theft Report on B Avenue

Victim reported catalytic converter stolen.

Grand Theft Report on D Avenue

Victim reported catalytic converter stolen.

Grand Theft Report at Loews Coronado Bay Resort on Coronado Bay Road

Victim reported cellphone taken.

Grand Theft Report at Glorietta Bay Inn on Glorietta Boulevard

Victim reported bag of jewelry stolen.

Trespassing Report on C Avenue

Suspect attempted to take golf court. No damage to property found.

Forgery/Fraud Report on 8th Street

Victim reported account accessed by unknown person.

Vandalism Report on 4th Street

Victim reported damage to safe.

Arrests:

11/13/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 600 block of 1st Street

20 year old male

11/13/2021: Larceny – Misdemeanor at NASNI

33 year old male

11/13/2021: Underage Drinking – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Alameda Boulevard

18 year old male

11/13/2021: Underage Drinking and Possession of Excess Amounts of Cannabis – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Alameda Boulevard

18 year old male

11/14/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 4500 block of State Route 75

29 year old male

11/14/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 300 block of Pomona Avenue

38 year old male

11/15/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Ocean Boulevard

48 year old male

11/17/2021: Reckless Driving, Driving Without a License, and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on State Route 75

20 year old male

11/18/2021: Offense Against Public Justice, Being Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1800 block of Avenida Del Mundo

34 year old male

11/18/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

24 year old male





