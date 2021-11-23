Coronado Crime Report (November 13 through November 19)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Stolen Vehicle Report on Palm Avenue
Victim reported golf cart stolen.
Petty Theft Report on Avenida Del Mundo
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Vehicle Tampering Report on 2nd Street
Victim reported catalytic converter stolen.
Grand Theft Report on B Avenue
Victim reported catalytic converter stolen.
Grand Theft Report on D Avenue
Victim reported catalytic converter stolen.
Grand Theft Report at Loews Coronado Bay Resort on Coronado Bay Road
Victim reported cellphone taken.
Grand Theft Report at Glorietta Bay Inn on Glorietta Boulevard
Victim reported bag of jewelry stolen.
Trespassing Report on C Avenue
Suspect attempted to take golf court. No damage to property found.
Forgery/Fraud Report on 8th Street
Victim reported account accessed by unknown person.
Vandalism Report on 4th Street
Victim reported damage to safe.
Arrests:
11/13/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 600 block of 1st Street
20 year old male
11/13/2021: Larceny – Misdemeanor at NASNI
33 year old male
11/13/2021: Underage Drinking – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Alameda Boulevard
18 year old male
11/13/2021: Underage Drinking and Possession of Excess Amounts of Cannabis – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Alameda Boulevard
18 year old male
11/14/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 4500 block of State Route 75
29 year old male
11/14/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 300 block of Pomona Avenue
38 year old male
11/15/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Ocean Boulevard
48 year old male
11/17/2021: Reckless Driving, Driving Without a License, and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on State Route 75
20 year old male
11/18/2021: Offense Against Public Justice, Being Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1800 block of Avenida Del Mundo
34 year old male
11/18/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza
24 year old male