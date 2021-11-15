San Diego’s Project Clean Water Wins Gold MarCom Award

Source: MIG

Project Clean Water, San Diego County’s initiative dedicated to protecting water quality won a gold award at the MarCom Awards, an international creative competition that recognizes outstanding achievement by marketing and communication. The award is for the “52 Ways to Love Your Water” video that was created as part of the 5-year county-wide public education and outreach initiative around stormwater pollution and water quality.

View video: https://vimeo.com/602148580/510966d708

The video was created and produced by MIG San Diego, a full-service, national award-winning marketing, advertising and public relations agency who is leading the campaign. The multi-year educational campaign was created in response to regional surveys reflecting a decline in public awareness that stormwater entering our storm drains is not treated before reaching our rivers, lagoons, and the ocean. The video was created as part of the launch, which happened on March 22, World Water Day, and is an effort to increase awareness that stormwater is not treated and encourage everyday actions people can take to reduce runoff and stormwater pollution. Gill Sotu, a local spoken word artist, wrote and performed the poem.

The MarCom Awards acknowledge work that exceeds a high standard of excellence. There were over 6,000 entries from 41 countries in the MarCom Awards 2021 competition. MarCom’s Gold Award is presented to those entries judged to exceed the high standards of the industry norm.

Project Clean Water is a county-wide initiative dedicated to protecting water quality in San Diego County by encouraging greater awareness of everyday actions people can take to reduce runoff and stormwater pollution. The initiative is coordinated through 21 governmental agencies: the County of San Diego; Port of San Diego; San Diego County Regional Airport Authority; City of San Diego; City of Carlsbad; City of Chula Vista; City of Coronado; City of Del Mar; City of El Cajon; City of Encinitas; City of Escondido; City of Imperial Beach; City of La Mesa; City of Lemon Grove; City of National City; City of Oceanside; City of Poway; City of San Marcos; City of Santee; City of Solana Beach; City of Vista. www.projectcleanwater. org

