92118 Real Estate Analysis

By John McCann

After our second year enduring the pandemic, the Coronado real estate market is still going very strong. Research conducted by Propertyshark reveals that California has approximately 70% of the most expensive ZIP codes in 2021 with Coronado moving one spot up to #63 (#64 in 2020) nationwide. With a median sales price of $2 Million, there was a ~12% increase from 2020 ($1.79 Million). Sales volume has stayed at about the same level with 342 properties sold in 2020 and 315 properties sold by November 12th, 2021.

Coronado Real Estate:

Year Position Median Sales Price High Low Volume 2020 #64 $1.79 M $11 M $676,000 342 2021* #63 $2 M $15.93 M $690,000 315 % Change ^ 1 ^ 11.73% ^ 44.82% ^ 2.07% ~

Our sales team continues to close deals that are shattering sales records at the Coronado Shores. Just this past week we had our father and son team, Ara & Ryan Koubeserian [(619) 339-2383 | DRE #00454510 / (619) 339-9736 | DRE #01738738], put a deal together in one day for La Sierra Tower, Unit #603, with a price of $1,895,000, which is the highest sales figure ever recorded for a 1 Bedroom unit at the Coronado Shores!

The market is hot, and the Coronado Shores is approaching an all-time low with only 9 listings. Contact us today for a free opinion of value on your property!

I hope you enjoyed my analysis of the current state of the Coronado real estate market, if you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact me through email john@coronadoshoresco.com or call our office at (619) 435-6234.

John McCann (DRE #02102269) is the Director of Business Development for the Coronado Shores Co. After graduating with a Business degree from UC Irvine, he joined the family business to develop partnerships, help the community and continue the long-term success of the company.

The Coronado Shores Co. (DRE #00658736) is a boutique real estate brokerage that originally built the 10 towers at the Coronado Shores, now we sell & lease them! Our bread and butter are the Shores, but our sales and leasing agents have years of experience with Real Estate transactions throughout San Diego County.

*Real estate data gathered through SDAR Paragon Multiple Listing Service on November 12th, 2021. Analysis may not reflect accurately during the time you are reading this.






