FOCUS Holiday Boutique on the Bay – Nov. 20, 2021

Start your holiday season by enjoying our festive holiday boutique. This elegant event will be held at the Coronado Cays Yacht Club, 30 N. Caribe Cay Blvd., Coronado, CA 92118 on Saturday, November 20th from 10am to 2pm.

More than 40 booths will feature upscale clothing, artwork, craft soaps and candles, one-of-a kind jewelry pieces, handbags, children’s clothing, special holiday foods, serving pieces and a whole host of gift items.

All proceeds benefit San Diego children.

FOCUS is proudly celebrating their 40th year of all-volunteer service to San Diego children in need. We shop for and provide necessary items for children: beds, books, clothing, food, shoes, car seats, baby layettes and much more…

Items Only – Never Cash

www.focus-sdkids.org





