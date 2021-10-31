FAIR Writes to CIF in Support of CHS Boys Basketball in Advance of Hearing

Monday, November 1 is the CIF appeal hearing for the CHS boys’ basketball team related to the tortilla throwing incident on June 19, 2021. The hearing will be held via zoom.

In the October 8 CUSD Newsletter, Superintendent Mueller shared:

“We have an update in the CIF Appeal (for sanctions related to the June 19 Men’s Basketball Championship) process. The CUSD third-party investigation has been finalized but it is in the possession of our attorney and will not be released until after the appeal process is completed. Our legal team and district representatives were prepared to present our case to the CIF Executive Committee on Monday, September 27, however, a last minute introduction of evidence from CIF resulted in a postponement of the hearing until November 1. We have confirmation from CIF that no sanctions will be imposed against CUSD throughout the appeal process.”

The Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism (FAIR) recently sent a letter to the CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti in support of the CHS basketball team and outlining details of why they believe the sanctions should be removed. The PDF of the letter that was received by The Coronado Times is linked here: Letter to Ron Nocetti.





