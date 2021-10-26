Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Entertainment

Film Screening: “Maija Awi” on October 27

By Coronado Public Library Events

Join Coronado Public Library for a special screening and conversation with the creative team of of the movie “Maija Awi” (42 mins) in partnership with the Consulado General de Mexico in San Diego.

The screening will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 27th from 6:30 to 8:30 pm in the Winn Room. The film captures landscapes of the Baja California desert accompanied by the music of Pepe Mogt, the celebrated Mexican electronic musician and founder of the Nortec Collective. The movie is inspired by the Yuman legend of the Maija Awi snake, the founding myth of the Kumiai people of this region. The screening will be followed by a discussion. Refreshments will be provided. This event will be held in Spanish.

Proyección de la película “Maija Awi” (42 minutos) en sociedad con el Consulado General de México en San Diego. La película captura paisajes del desierto de Baja California acompañados de la música de Pepe Mogt, el célebre músico electrónico mexicano y fundador del Colectivo Nortec. La película está inspirada en la leyenda yumana de la serpiente Maija Awi, que relata la fundación del pueblo Kumiai de esta región. La proyección se seguirá con una discusión. Se servirán refrigerios. Este evento será en español.

 



Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Coronado Public Library Eventshttps://coronadolibrary.org

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.