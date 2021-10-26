Film Screening: “Maija Awi” on October 27

Join Coronado Public Library for a special screening and conversation with the creative team of of the movie “Maija Awi” (42 mins) in partnership with the Consulado General de Mexico in San Diego.

The screening will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 27th from 6:30 to 8:30 pm in the Winn Room. The film captures landscapes of the Baja California desert accompanied by the music of Pepe Mogt, the celebrated Mexican electronic musician and founder of the Nortec Collective. The movie is inspired by the Yuman legend of the Maija Awi snake, the founding myth of the Kumiai people of this region. The screening will be followed by a discussion. Refreshments will be provided. This event will be held in Spanish.

Proyección de la película “Maija Awi” (42 minutos) en sociedad con el Consulado General de México en San Diego. La película captura paisajes del desierto de Baja California acompañados de la música de Pepe Mogt, el célebre músico electrónico mexicano y fundador del Colectivo Nortec. La película está inspirada en la leyenda yumana de la serpiente Maija Awi, que relata la fundación del pueblo Kumiai de esta región. La proyección se seguirá con una discusión. Se servirán refrigerios. Este evento será en español.





