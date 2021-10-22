Coronado Community Read 2022 Kicks Off Looking for Book Nominations

The City and Coronado Public Library invite readers to submit their nominations for the 2022 Coronado Community Read.

Now in its sixth year, the Community Read is designed to unite the community through the shared reading of a single book. The program encourages discussion and participation in planned community-building events around the theme of the title, selected by the readers. Submit your nominations for the 2022 Read now through Nov. 5.

The Coronado Community Read Selection Committee, comprised of Coronado Public Library staff, community partners and local book club members, consider all nominated titles, apply the established criteria to narrow the field down to 10 and then to 5 titles. Then the community will vote on the final five.

To nominate a book, visit commentcoronado.org or find a ballot box at the Library, City Hall, Coronado Historical Association, or Bay Books.





