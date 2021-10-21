Thursday, October 21, 2021
Sarah McLachlan Entertains a Lucky Few on Coronado Beach

By Managing Editor

On Wednesday afternoon, October 20, some Coronado beachgoers got treated to a special, surprise concert by Canadian singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan as she was being filmed on the beach near the Hotel del Coronado performing with her guitar and a piano.

Some friendly tourists visiting from Vancouver, BC, were lucky enough to be at the beach at the right time and were invited into the fenced area to take a seat and listen. The family shared these videos with The Coronado Times.

Visit SarahMcLachlan.com to hear more

 

 



