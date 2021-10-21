“Houston, We Have a Homecoming:” CHS Islanders Celebrate 2021 HoCo Dance

For Coronado High School (CHS) Islanders, the 2021 Homecoming dance was a spectacle like no other. Themed “outer space,” the associated student body (ASB) hosted space-themed arcade games, glitter and tattoo artists, laser and galaxy light projections, a photo booth, a DJ, churros, tacos, and laser tag – all right in the heart of the school.

Senior Declan Dineen was crowned 2021 Homecoming King among the 12 royalty.

When asked about the announcement he shared, “It felt like such an honor to not only be nominated, but chosen as someone who represents and embodies CHS Islander morals. I was genuinely surprised when they called my name. Everyone on the king court was without a doubt all well-rounded and awesome guys all coming from different backgrounds and activities within the school.”

Declan is also a member of ASB and played a pivotal role in organizing the Homecoming dance.

“For this year’s Homecoming, we executed the dance on-campus for the first time in the quad. We’re fortunate enough to have one of the nicest school campuses in California, so we utilized the space to its fullest potential,” he shared. “Despite the venue change from the San Diego Public Library, it was by far one of the most unique and exciting dances I’ve ever attended at Coronado.”

Fellow senior Nina Pierce was crowned 2021 Homecoming Queen.

When asked about the news she responded with, “I was so surprised! It was honestly really shocking to me but it was so cute how all of the elementary schoolers were coming up to me and it made me so happy. This year was actually my first and unfortunately last homecoming, and I thought it was really interesting how it was held in the quad.”

Nina enjoyed the entertainment and games, especially air hockey, and thought that it was fun and different to attend the dance in the CHS quad.

For many, like sophomore Kalani Gunasekera, it was her first time attending a dance at CHS. Last year’s virtual learning format and COVID regulations prevented formal gatherings like these, but traditions have been renewed this year.

“When I first entered the school for Homecoming, I was in awe of the colorful lights that covered the quad. My personal favorite parts of the dance were taking photos in the photo booth with my friend and getting my face painted with glitter,” she commented. “While this was not how I pictured my first Homecoming, it was extremely fun.

After a one year hiatus, this year’s Homecoming roared back with a vengeance that seniors will fondly look back on. The Homecoming dance was a night to remember, and Islander freshmen, sophomores and juniors look forward to celebrating traditions and creating more memories in their years at CHS.





