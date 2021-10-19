Coronado MainStreet Welcomes New Executive Director

Coronado MainStreet is excited to announce its new Executive Director, Karla Robles-Puig.

Karla took office in mid-September as Rita Sarich, past MainStreet Executive Director, transitioned into retirement. In her current role as Executive Director for the last month, Karla has been working as a partner with Rita. There will be no steps lost in this transition of leadership.

Beyond the organization’s support, Karla brings valuable expertise to fund development, public relations, marketing, and social media.

Karla is also an entrepreneur and has over 20 years of senior management experience, with more than 10 years in non-profit organizations. Her bachelor’s degree in marketing also comes in quite handy.

Coronado MainStreet has nothing but confidence in Karla’s ability to lead the organization to a stronger and vibrant future.





