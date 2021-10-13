Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Coronado LED Sign to be Auctioned at CSF Auction

By Coronado Times

The latest LED sign, from Category 6 LED, is getting auctioned off at the Coronado Schools Foundation online auction and in-person event on October 23rd.  The “Coronado Island” sign and many other treasures will be available soon at:  https://e.givesmart.com/events/mFC/

“Get in line for the NEW Coronado LED sign by @category6LED, it’s being auctioned with many other items at the upcoming Coronado School Foundation fundraiser

The LED sign is also available for purchase online at Category6LED.com.

Thank you to all who donate and support Coronado schools!

LED Sign Company Adds Coronado to San Diego Collection – Now Available

 



Coronado Times
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

