Coronado Crime Report (October 2 through October 8)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Harassing/Threatening Phone Calls Reported on Orange Avenue
Victim reported harassment.
Report of Identity Theft on G Avenue
Victim reported bank card used.
Hit and Run on 8th Street and Adella Avenue
Injuries reported. Vehicle and pedestrian involved.
Petty Theft Report on J Avenue
Victim reported theft of watch. Total loss is approximately $1000.
Petty Theft Report at Loews Coronado Bay Resort on Coronado Bay Road
Victim reported theft of towels.
Burglary Report on Orange Avenue
Victim reported vehicle burglary and loss of briefcase.
Burglary Report at Loews Coronado Bay Resort on Coronado Bay Road
Victim reported laptop missing from room.
Petty Theft Report on D Avenue
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Arrests:
10/2/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Orange Avenue
31 year old male
10/2/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 5500 block of Silver Strand Boulevard
33 year old male
10/2/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Alameda Boulevard
61 year old female
10/4/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 700 block of Orange Avenue
53 year old male