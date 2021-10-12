Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (October 2 through October 8)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Harassing/Threatening Phone Calls Reported on Orange Avenue

Victim reported harassment.

Report of Identity Theft on G Avenue

Victim reported bank card used.

Hit and Run on 8th Street and Adella Avenue

Injuries reported. Vehicle and pedestrian involved.

Petty Theft Report on J Avenue

Victim reported theft of watch. Total loss is approximately $1000.

Petty Theft Report at Loews Coronado Bay Resort on Coronado Bay Road

Victim reported theft of towels.

Burglary Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported vehicle burglary and loss of briefcase.

Burglary Report at Loews Coronado Bay Resort on Coronado Bay Road

Victim reported laptop missing from room.

Petty Theft Report on D Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Arrests:

10/2/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Orange Avenue

31 year old male

10/2/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 5500 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

33 year old male

10/2/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Alameda Boulevard

61 year old female

10/4/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 700 block of Orange Avenue

53 year old male

 

 



Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015.

