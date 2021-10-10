WWII Paratrooper Tom Rice and the Portraits of Honor Project

Coronado’s Tom Rice is one of the veterans featured in the ‘World War II Portraits of Honor’ project, a celebration of the Greatest Generation which aims to capture the images and stories of veterans of the second world war. In the run up to Veterans Day, come to Coronado Public Library to celebrate all of Coronado’s WWII veterans, learn about the project by photographer Jeffrey Rease, see a selection of Veteran portraits and join us for the unveiling of Tom Rice’s portrait. This free event will be held on October 28 from 7 to 8:30 pm.

- Advertisement -

Following the dedication, the portraits will hang behind the reference desk, in the library’s exhibit hallway.

Limited space – be sure to RSVP on the event listing at cplevents.org.