Thursday, September 30, 2021
Recreation’s Annual Turkey Coloring Contest is Back – Oct. 1-Nov. 4

By City of Coronado
Download the two-sided official contest form here.

Gobble, gobble! It’s that time of year again when the leaves change color, the nights get cooler and visions of festivities dance in our head! Speaking of festivities… Friday, October 1 the Recreation and Golf Services annual Turkey Coloring Contest will commence. Sponsored by the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club, this holiday tradition, gets elementary school children in kindergarten through fifth grade creating as they compose their colorful Thanksgiving masterpieces.

Past designs submitted range from traditional autumn colors to pop culture icons to superhero fowls and some even included holiday symbols. Crayons, markers and colored pencils are the only tools to be used by budding artists as they create their hopeful winning entry.

Contest prizes are awarded to nine children by the mayor and city council members at the November 16 council meeting. Entries for this contest can be submitted in “the contest drop-box oven” located in the Community Center Lobby. Last day for submission will be November 4.

To read the contest rules and get the turkey entry form, go to official contest form here.

For more information call 619-522-7342.

City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

