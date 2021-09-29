Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Coronado Schools Awarded $2.3 Million World Language Grant

By Managing Editor
CUSD LogoCoronado Unified School District has been awarded a $2.3 million grant from the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA). The World Language Advancement and Readiness Program grant will “establish, improve, or expand world language programs targeting elementary and secondary students in highly military connected schools.”

“We are extremely excited about the opportunities this will bring for our students. The timing is perfect and the focus on world language is something our community has expressed a lot of interest in,” said Director of Learning Dr. Megan Battle.

“Dr. Battle and her department team, including Stacy Morrissey and Julia Braga, submitted the application this past summer. Director of Special Programs, Shane Schmeichel will help oversee the implementation and rollout of the grant,” said Superintendent Karl Mueller.

CUSD has a 41 percent military connected student population and has received five multi-year DoDEA grants since 2009.

The grant, Project World Language Plus (WL+), will help the district create and expand vertically articulated language pathways in grades TK-12. Elementary school language programs in the district were eliminated as a result of drastic cuts in California public school funding during the Great Recession.

“The opportunities this grant will provide align strategically with our Long Range Plan. It will help us to provide the experiences we want for our students, today, and not wait for the future and Basic Aid funding in CUSD,” said Mueller.

Initially a weekly Spanish language program will be established at Village and Silver Strand elementary schools, and language class will be expanded at Coronado Middle and High schools, including an opportunity for middle school students to take high school language credit courses. The district also plans to hire language teachers, purchase Spanish and French language classroom libraries and curriculum, and provide professional development opportunities for staff.

“We are looking forward to exploring dual enrollment and real world language experiences and increasing the numbers of students engaged in these programs. We expect to see a significant increase in the number of military students, and all students, who earn the State Seal of Biliteracy upon graduation from CHS,” said Battle.

 

Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

