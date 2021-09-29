Wednesday, September 29, 2021
2021 US Open Champion Emma Raducanu Awarded Wild Card Into 2021 BNP Paribas Open

By Promoted Partner
2021 US Open Champion and rising WTA Tour star Emma Raducanu was awarded a wild card into the BNP Paribas Open, a combined ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 event to be held October 4 – 17, 2021 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Raducanu, who stunned the tennis world in Flushing Meadows earlier this month by becoming the first qualifier in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam singles title, will look to continue her dream season during her first-ever trip to Indian Wells. The 18-year-old British phenom made her WTA Tour debut in June, and quickly garnered worldwide attention by advancing to the fourth round at Wimbledon, her first major tournament. At the US Open, Raducanu defeated ten higher-ranked opponents without dropping a set to win the championship, catapulting her more than 100 ranking places up to World No. 22.

The remaining wild card recipients for both singles and qualifying draws will be announced in the coming days.

Tickets to the first-ever fall edition of the BNP Paribas Open are now on-sale. All attendees are required to obtain a digital health pass in order to show valid proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 prior to arriving to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. For more information about the vaccination verification process and to get started, please visit https://bnpparibasopen.com/plan-your-visit/health-and-safety/vaccination-entry-verification/.

https://bnpparibasopen.com/

