Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Coronado Park Field Closures

By City of Coronado
Local park field closures for annual maintenance and rest are scheduled. From September 20 to 27, Cays Park and Sunset Park fields will be closed. The Dog Park will remain open. From September 27 to October 3, Tidelands Park sports fields will be closed.

The turf will be prepared for heavy use in the fall. All facilities and paved spaces will remain open for use, including tennis courts and playgrounds. Permits will not be issued for all parks during closure dates.

The city thanks you for your patience.

