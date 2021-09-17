Friday, September 17, 2021
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – September 17, 2021

By Managing Editor
Welcome to Coronado’s new City Manager, Tina Friend!

The new city manager started work this week. Find out more about Tina Friend in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about a 9/11 ceremony held to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001; the Employee of the Quarter; annual palm pruning in the Cays and along Orange Avenue; how to still weigh in on design guidelines for Coronado Cays Park; several park field closures for annual maintenance; and Harmony and Tuba, this week’s Pets of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

Tina Friend Appointed as New Coronado City Manager

 

 

