Wednesday, July 21, 2021
City of CoronadoFeatured

Tina Friend Appointed as New Coronado City Manager

Source: City of Coronado

By Managing Editor

Tina FriendThe Coronado City Council has unanimously appointed Tina Friend, who has more than 16 years of management and executive level experience in coastal California local government, as the City’s new city manager.

Friend comes to Coronado after serving as city manager of Scotts Valley, California. Prior to that, she served for nearly a decade as assistant city manager for the City of Santa Cruz. She holds a law degree from Santa Clara University School of Law, a master’s degree in Public Policy from Georgetown University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Idaho.

- Advertisement -

“Tina’s experience in coastal government and her service on local and regional commissions and boards will serve the City well in the years ahead,” Mayor Richard Bailey said. “She has the leadership and executive management skills to effectively implement the policies we set as well as manage the day-to-day operations of the City. We are excited for Tina to get started.”

Former Coronado City Manager Mark Ochenduszko, who was named to the interim post until a replacement was found for Blair King, who resigned in April after 11 years, will work until Aug. 27. Friend is set to begin work in Coronado in early September.

- Advertisement -

Friend has been active in community organizations and has served on multiple local and regional commissions and boards on economic development and recovery, tourism, libraries, public safety, animal services, insurance and risk management, housing and homelessness, and interagency committees with school, fire and water districts. She comes from a military family and her father was stationed locally. Her husband is a San Diego native and lifelong Padres fan. He and their 6-year-old son look forward to attending many games in the future.

“I am deeply honored to partner with the Coronado community, City Council and staff in continuing Coronado’s tradition of excellence,” Friend said. “I believe a City Manager should reflect the community’s values and bring a strategic, ethical and dynamic voice to the organization. Coronado is a world class community and I feel very fortunate to be joining the City team.”

The City retained the services of Dave Morgan of the executive search firm Ralph Andersen & Associates in April to conduct the recruitment. Friend was among 65 people who were reviewed and evaluated after applying for the position, and one of six candidates invited to interview with the City Council. She and one other finalist participated in second interviews. Friend’s annual salary will be $250,000. The City Council made the appointment at its meeting today.

About the City Manager’s Office: The city manager is the administrative head of the municipal government under the direction and control of the City Council, responsible for all City operations.

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Leadership Changes at Coronado High School as VP Leaves and Principal Takes New Position

At the completion of the 2020-2021 school year, Coronado High School (CHS) lost two senior administrators: Assistant Principal Timothy Hopper and Principal Shane Schmeichel....
Read more
People

Bondage, Power, and Secrets: Journalist and Author Caitlin Rother Investigates the Death on Ocean Boulevard

The practice of bondage is the key to solving the Rebecca Zahau case, according to Caitlin Rother, The New York Times bestselling author and...
Read more
People

Draya Love Talks About Her Book “love letter to my life. Healing.”

Draya Love released her first book, love letter to my life. Healing. in December 2020. She celebrated with a book signing at Bay Books...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

City of Coronado and Port of SD to Celebrate 25th Anniversary of Grand Caribe Shoreline Park

The Port of San Diego and the City of Coronado are hosting a celebration to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Grand Caribe Shoreline Park...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Coronado Citizens Defamed by News Reports

Submitted by Gene Thomas GomulkaAll Coronado residents should be proud of how Mayor Richard Bailey handled the incident involving events surrounding the Coronado High School championship basketball game.When I...
Read more
Community News

San Diego COVID-19 Cases Rising, Will Continue to Follow State Mask Guidance

Data Source: County of San Diego According to the County of San Diego, the number of local COVID-19 cases has been rising the past few...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.