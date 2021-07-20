Tina Friend Appointed as New Coronado City Manager

The Coronado City Council has unanimously appointed Tina Friend, who has more than 16 years of management and executive level experience in coastal California local government, as the City’s new city manager.

Friend comes to Coronado after serving as city manager of Scotts Valley, California. Prior to that, she served for nearly a decade as assistant city manager for the City of Santa Cruz. She holds a law degree from Santa Clara University School of Law, a master’s degree in Public Policy from Georgetown University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Idaho.

“Tina’s experience in coastal government and her service on local and regional commissions and boards will serve the City well in the years ahead,” Mayor Richard Bailey said. “She has the leadership and executive management skills to effectively implement the policies we set as well as manage the day-to-day operations of the City. We are excited for Tina to get started.”

Former Coronado City Manager Mark Ochenduszko, who was named to the interim post until a replacement was found for Blair King, who resigned in April after 11 years, will work until Aug. 27. Friend is set to begin work in Coronado in early September.

Friend has been active in community organizations and has served on multiple local and regional commissions and boards on economic development and recovery, tourism, libraries, public safety, animal services, insurance and risk management, housing and homelessness, and interagency committees with school, fire and water districts. She comes from a military family and her father was stationed locally. Her husband is a San Diego native and lifelong Padres fan. He and their 6-year-old son look forward to attending many games in the future.

“I am deeply honored to partner with the Coronado community, City Council and staff in continuing Coronado’s tradition of excellence,” Friend said. “I believe a City Manager should reflect the community’s values and bring a strategic, ethical and dynamic voice to the organization. Coronado is a world class community and I feel very fortunate to be joining the City team.”

The City retained the services of Dave Morgan of the executive search firm Ralph Andersen & Associates in April to conduct the recruitment. Friend was among 65 people who were reviewed and evaluated after applying for the position, and one of six candidates invited to interview with the City Council. She and one other finalist participated in second interviews. Friend’s annual salary will be $250,000. The City Council made the appointment at its meeting today.

About the City Manager’s Office: The city manager is the administrative head of the municipal government under the direction and control of the City Council, responsible for all City operations.