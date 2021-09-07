Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Tennis and Pickleball Workshop Recap

By City of Coronado

A workshop to discuss tennis and pickleball in Coronado last week drew 70 people who provided important public feedback that will be used to guide a follow-up workshop. The Aug. 31 workshop consisted of seven stations where participants were asked to select their preferences on various topics solicited through public comment at the April 28 Special City Council and Aug. 9 Parks and Recreation Commission meetings.

Information gathered at the workshop is being collected and an analysis of tennis facilities around the region is currently being reviewed to help staff develop a program for a follow-up workshop. A second workshop, originally set for Sept. 8, has been postponed. As soon as a new date, time and location has been determined, staff will let the community know.

 

