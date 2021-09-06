Monday, September 6, 2021
Education

CHS Class of 2022 Enjoys Traditional Senior Class Sunrise

By Chloe Berk

As Coronado High School (CHS) returned to in-person instruction on August 26, CHS traditions also resumed including pep rallies, group lunches, fans at sporting events, and the CHS Senior Class Sunrise.

Some of the CHS Class of 2022 at their Senior Sunrise. Photo provided by Sage McCollough.

- Advertisement -

To celebrate the seniors starting their last year of high school, the Associated Student Body (ASB) planned the traditional sunrise breakfast at Tidelands Park on Friday, August 27. Paper crowns were distributed to symbolize the seniors’ leadership positions at CHS while ASB provided blankets for students to sit and enjoy breakfast food and drinks. 

Seniors Allie White, Sage McCollough, Maddie Flanagan, and Caroline Welsh wear their crowns to symbolize their status as seniors at CHS.

- Advertisement -
------

Despite the early start time, over 100 seniors came to share watching the 6:20am sunrise behind the iconic Coronado bridge. CHS ASB Vice President Sage McCollough commented, “There were so many of my classmates there. I was not expecting so many people to come at 6 am. It was a great way to rise into the school year and get our grade together!”

After the previous 17 months with limited in-person interaction, the Senior Class Sunrise was a special opportunity for the class of 2022 to reunite. ASB President Declan Dineen commented, ”I was gone the whole summer, and the Senior Sunrise was the first time I was able to see my classmates again. It was a wonderful way for the school year to start.”

Seniors Marlie Meoni and Paula Martinez enjoy breakfast as the sun rises.

Symbolically, the seniors will end the school year in June with a sunset celebration at Sunset Park. 

Another CHS tradition resuming this year in Homecoming Week, October 4-9, which includes the next home football game against San Diego High School at 7pm on October 8.

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Chloe Berk
Chloe has called Coronado home since she could walk or talk and considers herself a true Islander. She is currently a student at Coronado High School and a writer for the Islander Times. After studying and writing articles, she enjoys volleyball, the beach, and her newly-adopted dogs from PAWS.

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Not Enough Subs: California Schools Face Severe Teacher Shortage

Originally published on CalMatters.org, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics.BY JOE HONG  SEPTEMBER 1, 2021Kelly Rhoden, the principal at Nevada Union High School,...
Read more
Education

We the Parents of Coronado: What Do They Value?

We the Parents of Coronado, a grassroots organization noted for its opposition to Critical Race Theory, says it supports a narrow mission that all...
Read more
Education

CUSD Provides Bus Passes for Students Outside of the Village

The Coronado Unified School District has issued middle and elementary school students living in the Coronado Cays, Naval Amphibious Base, and Lincoln Military Housing...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

CHS Student Artist Spotlight: Ethan Lam

Among the many talented students at Coronado High School (CHS) is rising senior Ethan Lam who excels at Visual Arts within the Coronado School...
Read more
Education

Leadership Changes at Coronado High School as VP Leaves and Principal Takes New Position

At the completion of the 2020-2021 school year, Coronado High School (CHS) lost two senior administrators: Assistant Principal Timothy Hopper and Principal Shane Schmeichel....
Read more
People

Coronado Teen Publishes Book of Poems

Rising Coronado High School (CHS) senior Jamie Piearcy recently published her second work of fiction: Visions of You and Me. This 116 page collection...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.