CHS Class of 2022 Enjoys Traditional Senior Class Sunrise

As Coronado High School (CHS) returned to in-person instruction on August 26, CHS traditions also resumed including pep rallies, group lunches, fans at sporting events, and the CHS Senior Class Sunrise.

To celebrate the seniors starting their last year of high school, the Associated Student Body (ASB) planned the traditional sunrise breakfast at Tidelands Park on Friday, August 27. Paper crowns were distributed to symbolize the seniors’ leadership positions at CHS while ASB provided blankets for students to sit and enjoy breakfast food and drinks.

Despite the early start time, over 100 seniors came to share watching the 6:20am sunrise behind the iconic Coronado bridge. CHS ASB Vice President Sage McCollough commented, “There were so many of my classmates there. I was not expecting so many people to come at 6 am. It was a great way to rise into the school year and get our grade together!”

After the previous 17 months with limited in-person interaction, the Senior Class Sunrise was a special opportunity for the class of 2022 to reunite. ASB President Declan Dineen commented, ”I was gone the whole summer, and the Senior Sunrise was the first time I was able to see my classmates again. It was a wonderful way for the school year to start.”

Symbolically, the seniors will end the school year in June with a sunset celebration at Sunset Park.

Another CHS tradition resuming this year in Homecoming Week, October 4-9, which includes the next home football game against San Diego High School at 7pm on October 8.