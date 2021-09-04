Bridgeworthy: Spiro’s La Jolla to Celebrate One-Year Anniversary

Spiro’s Mediterranean Cuisine (Spiro’s) is set to celebrate the one-year anniversary of its second fast-casual, taverna-inspired eatery in the village of La Jolla at 909 Prospect Street. Guests are invited to enjoy food for purchase, as well as live entertainment from musician Nektarios Tradas and complimentary samples of Greek mezes, sips, and sweets from 4 to 7 pm on Thursday, September 9.

“We want to take this day to celebrate and thank all of our valued patrons,” said Spiro’s Mediterranean Cuisine co-founder Nancy Chaconas. “To those who’ve dined with us during the past year, we are here because of you. Sas Efcharisto! Thank you!”

The Chaconas family, which has owned and operated Spiro’s Greek Café at the Coronado Ferry Landing since 1995, reimagined its original concept for La Jolla to spotlight the authentic cuisine, healthy ingredients, and traditional recipes of the Mediterranean region. Like its sibling in Coronado, the La Jolla location offers seasonal house-made Greek mezes, popular street foods including gyros and souvlaki, artisan salads, kabob plates and family meals, house-baked desserts, and a curated selection of Greek beer and wine. The eatery also features an exclusive selection of specialty foods including Greek wines, salts, olives and cheeses, as well as gift items.

The atmosphere of the La Jolla location is inspired by the Greek “taverna” tradition and the architecture and feel of Santorini, Greece, combined with a contemporary La Jolla vibe. Seating is available indoors and on the expansive patio which also features a signature fire pit to enjoy in the evenings. Throughout Greece, similarly designed family-run eating establishments, usually located in the main square or by the harbor, are the center of every town’s social scene.

About Spiro’s Mediterranean Cuisine

Spiro’s Mediterranean Cuisine, located at 909 Prospect St., La Jolla, CA 92037, is open daily from 11 am to 8 pm. The original restaurant, Spiro’s Greek Café, located at the Coronado Ferry Landing, is also open daily from 11 am to 8 pm. For more information and online ordering, visit www.spiroscuisine.com.