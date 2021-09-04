Saturday, September 4, 2021
EntertainmentDining

Bridgeworthy: Spiro’s La Jolla to Celebrate One-Year Anniversary

Spiro’s Mediterranean Cuisine to Celebrate One-Year Anniversary of La Jolla Location on September 9 from 4 pm - 7 pm

By Managing Editor

Spiro’s Mediterranean Cuisine (Spiro’s) is set to celebrate the one-year anniversary of its second fast-casual, taverna-inspired eatery in the village of La Jolla at 909 Prospect Street. Guests are invited to enjoy food for purchase, as well as live entertainment from musician Nektarios Tradas and complimentary samples of Greek mezes, sips, and sweets from 4 to 7 pm on Thursday, September 9.

- Advertisement -

“We want to take this day to celebrate and thank all of our valued patrons,” said Spiro’s Mediterranean Cuisine co-founder Nancy Chaconas. “To those who’ve dined with us during the past year, we are here because of you. Sas Efcharisto! Thank you!”

The Chaconas family, which has owned and operated Spiro’s Greek Café at the Coronado Ferry Landing since 1995, reimagined its original concept for La Jolla to spotlight the authentic cuisine, healthy ingredients, and traditional recipes of the Mediterranean region. Like its sibling in Coronado, the La Jolla location offers seasonal house-made Greek mezes, popular street foods including gyros and souvlaki, artisan salads, kabob plates and family meals, house-baked desserts, and a curated selection of Greek beer and wine. The eatery also features an exclusive selection of specialty foods including Greek wines, salts, olives and cheeses, as well as gift items.

- Advertisement -
------

The atmosphere of the La Jolla location is inspired by the Greek “taverna” tradition and the architecture and feel of Santorini, Greece, combined with a contemporary La Jolla vibe. Seating is available indoors and on the expansive patio which also features a signature fire pit to enjoy in the evenings. Throughout Greece, similarly designed family-run eating establishments, usually located in the main square or by the harbor, are the center of every town’s social scene.

About Spiro’s Mediterranean Cuisine

Spiro’s Mediterranean Cuisine, located at 909 Prospect St., La Jolla, CA 92037, is open daily from 11 am to 8 pm. The original restaurant, Spiro’s Greek Café, located at the Coronado Ferry Landing, is also open daily from 11 am to 8 pm. For more information and online ordering, visit www.spiroscuisine.com.

Spiro’s Greek Cafe at The Ferry Landing in Coronado. Photo: Coronado Times

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Dining

Little Frenchie Pastries: Cruffins and More

Little Frenchie has added a new addition to their variety of fresh pastries, a cruffin. This decadent combination of a croissant and muffin is...
Read more
Dining

DAX the Robot Comes to Coronado (video)

Will robots soon be scurrying around Coronado delivering meals from your favorite restaurants? Brad Willis caught up with longtime resident and restaurateur Ken Irvine...
Read more
Dining

Stake Chophouse & Bar Wins Wine Spectator Award

For six years in a row, Stake Chophouse & Bar has won Wine Spectator’s Best of Award of Excellence! Best of Award of Excellence...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

Not Enough Subs: California Schools Face Severe Teacher Shortage

Originally published on CalMatters.org, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics.BY JOE HONG  SEPTEMBER 1, 2021Kelly Rhoden, the principal at Nevada Union High School,...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – September 3, 2021

https://youtu.be/-0VjCYX6EdQA public workshop this week to discuss tennis and pickleball in Coronado drew 70 participants. Find out about the meeting and what’s next for...
Read more
Military

Navy Supports Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination for all Active Duty and Reserve Sailors

On Aug. 31, 2021, Vice Adm. W. R. Merz, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Operations, Plans and Strategy, OPNAV N3/N5, released NAVADMIN 190/21...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.