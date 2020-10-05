Spiro’s Expands to La Jolla with Spiro’s Mediterranean Cuisine

- Advertisement -

After 25 successful years in Coronado, the Chaconas family has opened their second fast-casual, taverna-inspired eatery in the village of La Jolla at 909 Prospect Street.

The family, which has owned and operated Spiro’s Greek Café at the Coronado Ferry Landing since 1995, has reimagined its original concept to spotlight the authentic cuisine, healthy ingredients, and traditional recipes of the Mediterranean region.

The newest Spiro’s offers seasonal house-made Greek mezes, popular street foods including gyros and souvlaki, artisan salads, kabob plates and family meals, house-baked desserts, and a curated selection of Greek beer and wine. The restaurant also features an exclusive selection of specialty foods including Greek wines, salts, olives and cheeses, as well as gift items.

“We are thrilled to share our family recipes, traditions and hospitality with the La Jolla community,” says co-founder Spiro Chaconas. “The coastal, walkable neighborhood that’s alive with locals and visitors aligns with our original location making it the ideal setting for a second taverna. Our menu that offers healthful, handcrafted dishes and Santorini-inspired design will invite guests to savor the tastes and ambience of Greece right here in Southern California.”

Spiro’s Legacy

Named for the family patriarch Spiro Chaconas, Spiro’s Mediterranean Cuisine, like the original, celebrates the culture of Greece and Spiro’s parents who immigrated to the United States from Sparta. The idea for the first restaurant was born after Spiro and his wife Nancy honeymooned in Greece and desired a place where they could enjoy the flavorful dishes and easy-going lifestyle they enjoyed on their travels. Their two sons Michael and Demetrios, recently joined the restaurant group to maintain the legacy and guide the expansion.

Taverna Tradition

The vibe and atmosphere of the newest Spiro’s is inspired by the Greek “taverna” tradition. Throughout Greece, family-run eating establishments, usually located in the main square or by the harbor, are the center of every town’s social scene.

Mezes & More

The menu is a combination of Spiro’s mother’s recipes and traditional dishes passed down through family and friends. Guests can choose from seasonal mezes, salads, entrée platters, family-style meals, street-food inspired gyros and grilled souvlakis sandwiches, soups and sweets. Signature dishes include Slow Roasted Lamb Shank, Pastitsio (Greek Lasagna) and Traditional Moussaka. All of the desserts are baked in house and include Kourambiethes (traditional Greek cookies), Baklava and Rizogallo (rice pudding). Guests are invited to pair the meal with local and imported beverages with wine and beer including popular selections from Greece.

Santorini Vibes

Spiro’s tapped Equity Builders (Better Buzz, Queenstown Public House, Grass Skirt) to create a space on the corner of Fay Avenue and Prospect Street, that is inspired by the architecture and feel of Santorini, Greece, combined with a contemporary La Jolla feel. With background hues of blues, warm greys and white, the eatery features nearly 1,200 square feet of interior dining and patio space. The layout elegantly presents a minimalist, modern, Mediterranean design with various seating styles from an interior bar and a standing drink rail to an outdoor patio complete with a community fire table. The bold contrast of natural wood textures embedded in timeless white plaster niches display imported Greek merchandise, complementing the traditional fast-casual dining experience while celebrating the family history of the restaurant.

About Spiro’s Mediterranean Cuisine

Spiro’s Mediterranean Cuisine, located at 909 Prospect St., La Jolla 92037, is open daily from 11 am to 8 pm. The original restaurant, Spiro’s Greek Café, located at the Coronado Ferry Landing, is also open daily from 11 am to 8 pm. For more information and online ordering, visit www.spiroscuisine.com. Connect with Spiro’s on Instagram @spiroscuisine.