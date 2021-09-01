Bridgeworthy: Top Tennis Pros Slated for San Diego Open (9/25 – 10/3)

WORLD NO. 7 ANDREY RUBLEV AND NO. 10 DENIS SHAPOVALOV HEADLINE

STAR-STUDDED PLAYER FIELD AT SAN DIEGO OPEN ATP 250 TOURNAMENT

Eight Players in ATP Top 20 Entered in $600,000 Tennis Event at Barnes Tennis Center

World No. 7 Andrey Rublev of Russia and No. 10 Denis Shapovalov of Canada highlight a very strong player field at the San Diego Open, which will be played September 27 through October 3 at the Barnes Tennis Center.

The $600,000 ATP 250 tournament features eight of the Top 20 players in the FedEx ATP Rankings.

- Advertisement -

Other Top 20 players joining Rublev and Shapovalov in the San Diego Open main draw are No. 11 Casper Ruud of Norway, No. 13 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, No. 14 Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, No. 15 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, No. 18 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria and No. 19 Cristian Garin of Chile.

The United States is represented by No. 24 Reilly Opelka of Delray Beach, Fla., and No. 42 Taylor Fritz, a native of Rancho Santa Fe., Calif., who now lives in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.

- Advertisement -

------



With a ranking cutoff of No. 42 in the world, the San Diego Open is the second-strongest ATP Tour 250 tournament of the season.

The 2021 San Diego Open player field includes the following players:

No. 7 — Andrey Rublev, Russia

No. 10 — Denis Shapovalov, Canada

No. 11 — Casper Ruud, Norway

No. 13 — Hubert Hurkacz, Poland

No. 14 — Diego Schwartzman, Argentina

No. 15 — Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada

No. 18 — Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria

No. 19 — Cristian Garin, Chile

No. 23 — Lorenzo Sonego, Italy

No. 24 — Reilly Opelka, United States

No. 25 — Aslan Karatsev, Russia

No. 27 — Daniel Evans, Great Britain

No. 29 — Cameron Norrie, Great Britain

No. 30 — David Goffin, Belgium

No. 31 — Fabio Fognini, Italy

No. 39 — Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia

No. 40 — Dusan Lajovic, Serbia

No. 41 — Marton Fucsovics, Hungary

No. 42 — Taylor Fritz, United States

For additional player information, click here.

“This is an incredibly deep draw that will feature some amazing match-ups right from Opening Day of the tournament,” said San Diego Open Tournament Director Ryan Redondo. “It’s going to be an exciting week of professional men’s tennis. I strongly encourage fans to purchase their tickets soon.”

Tournament officials will also award three players (to be announced later) wild card entries into the 28-player singles draw. There will also be four qualifiers who will advance from the qualifying rounds into the main draw. Qualifying matches are scheduled to be played Saturday, September 25 and Sunday, September 26.

The San Diego Open offers a total of $600,000 in prize money and tournament champions will receive 250 points in the FedEx ATP Rankings.

Tickets for the San Diego Open are on sale and can be purchased at www.barnessdopen.com.

About Barnes Tennis Center – The Center is owned and operated by Youth Tennis San Diego. It was built in 1995 and completed in 1997. This 4.5 million dollar facility was made possible with generous public and private donations. The Center is named after our lead donor family – the “George E. Barnes Family Junior Tennis Center.” The Center is dedicated to the youth of San Diego. Children 18 and under have court priority over adults with advanced reservations! The capital campaign was spearheaded by Dr. Homer Peabody Jr. Youth Tennis San Diego gratefully acknowledges Dr. Peabody’s tremendous contribution to make our dream a reality.

Barnes Tennis Center serves as one of San Diego’s finest jewels, and is a model for several communities throughout the Nation. The Center is the home of Youth Tennis San Diego offices, all Youth Tennis San Diego junior tournaments, Barnes Center tennis programs, After School Tennis special events, adult programs, corporate programs, a library and educational programs. Adults are welcome. Players pay a small usage fee. For additional information, please visit www.barnestenniscenter.com.

About The ATP – As a global governing body of men’s professional tennis, the ATP’s mission is to serve tennis. The ATP entertains a billion global fans, showcase the world’s greatest players at the most prestigious tournaments, and inspire the next generation of fans and players. From the ATP Cup in Australia, to Europe, the Americas and Asia, the stars of the game battle for titles and FedEx ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, and Grand Slams. All roads lead towards the Nitto ATP Finals, the prestigious season finale held in Turin, Italy. Featuring only the world’s top 8 qualified singles players and doubles teams, the tournament also sees the official crowning of the year-end ATP World No. 1, the ultimate achievement in tennis. For more information, please visit www.ATPTour.com.

About Southern California Tennis Association Foundation – Founded in 1986, the Southern California Tennis Association Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and is the charitable arm of USTA Southern California. For three decades, the Foundation has raised money and made grants to tennis programs that serve disadvantaged youth, promising junior players, and select tennis tournaments and events.

In October 2019, the Foundation received a generous gift of $3 million dollars from an anonymous donor. The gift provided the inspiration and financial depth to propel the mission of the Foundation to the next level. Now, the primary objective is to build the Foundation into a world-class organization widely known for its impact on the people, communities, and popularity of tennis in Southern California.

The Foundation funds local programs, innovative projects and events that increase access, availability, and participation of tennis for people of all ages, abilities, ethnicity, and economic backgrounds. The Foundation also offers scholarships that support promising young junior players who are working hard to achieve their tennis aspirations. To learn more about the Foundation please visit: www.sctafoundation.com.