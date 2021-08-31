Tuesday, August 31, 2021
2021 URT x One More Wave Bodysurfing Comp – Sept. 11

This year marks the 10th Annual URT WOMP Bodysurfing Comp!

URT has teamed up with their good buddies at One More Wave to make this year’s WOMP bigger than ever. One More Wave’s mission is to provide wounded and disabled veterans with customized surfing equipment and a community to surf with. Half the proceeds from the event will be going to the continuation of this mission.

  • Saturday, September 11th at 9am
  • Sign in starts at 8am
  • North Beach // Coronado, CA
  • 2 Divisions: Adult Open and Kids Open (8-14 years old)
Spots are at a strict limit this year so sign up today. 

All contestants will receive an exclusive event shirt, a grab bag from sponsors and a breakfast burrito generously donated by the local legend, Clayton’s Diner.

Contestants will be emailed the judging criteria and further event details.

An after party will be held directly after the award ceremony at McPs Irish Pub 1107 Orange Ave, where we will have a big raffle that will benefit One More Wave.

To register, visit the URT website.

 

