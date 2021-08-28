Saturday, August 28, 2021
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park – The First Permanent Waterfront Concert Venue on the West Coast

Rady Shell
Photo courtesy of The Rady Shell

The San Diego Symphony recently unveiled one of the most exciting seaside destinations in Southern California: The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. As the first permanent waterfront concert venue on the west coast, and the first bayside concert venue in the nation to be operated by a Symphony orchestra, The Rady Shell provides an incomparable outdoor concert experience.

A 3.7-acre centerpiece park and event venue developed and managed by the San Diego Symphony on the city’s scenic Embarcadero, The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park is the first permanent outdoor venue in the orchestra’s century-long history. Designed to host more than 100 concerts and events year-round while offering 360-degree views of downtown, the marina, and the bay, the project has been developed in partnership with the Unified Port of San Diego.

Rady Shell
Photo courtesy of The Rady Shell

As innovative in design as it is spectacular in setting, offering 360 degrees of year-round music, sky and sea, The Rady Shell is an unprecedented resource for the Symphony’s expanded schedule of diverse outdoor concerts programmed by Music Director Rafael Payare, including an exciting roster of commissioned works and premieres, as well as performances by international touring artists and free programs, and will be available year-round for non-profit community groups, schools and individuals. Jacobs Park, owned and managed by the Symphony, will surround this venue with walkways, dining pavilions and recreational facilities in the heart of the Embarcadero and will be accessible to the public for free on most days of the year.

Set on the scenic San Diego Bay, The Rady Shell boasts sweeping views of the downtown skyline and historic Coronado Island. The venue also features state-of-the-art acoustics + technology and a robust food and beverage programming, with selections from celebrity chef Richard Blais and local favorites Biga, Lola55, Urban Kitchen and more. The venue also doubles as a public park 85% of the year making it a must-see spot for San Diegans and tourists alike.

The Symphony has lined up more than 40 acts, ranging from classical to Latin, jazz, pop, as well as films, Broadway and more. The Symphony’s outdoor concert series—which includes more than 40 acts ranging from classical to Latin, jazz, pop and films—runs through November 2021. Inaugural season highlights includes Stewart Copeland’s Police Deranged for Orchestra (Aug. 27); Rocketman – Live In Concert (Sept. 3); NEO/soul blues singer Gary Clark Jr. (Sept. 8); the World Premiere of Jason Mraz with the San Diego Symphony (Sept. 26); Steve Hackman’s Brahms V. Radiohead (Oct. 15) and more.

To view the schedule or purchase tickets, please visit www.theshell.org.

Rady Shell
Photo courtesy of The Rady Shell

 

 

