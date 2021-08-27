Spreckels Center Fall Floral Arranging Classes Move to Bi-Weekly

Join the Coronado Flower Show Main Showcase designer, Maribel Herrera, for a floral arrangement class every other week beginning September 10th at the John D. Spreckels Center. This is the perfect way to keep a fresh bouquet in your home.

Maribel will guide you step-by-step in the creation of beautiful floral arrangements in a fun, dynamic class. Supplies will be provided. Register now under Recreation and Golf Services at coronado.ca.us/register or by calling 619-522-7343.

Go directly to the September Class and register from here!