Saturday, August 28, 2021
City of Coronado

City Manager's Weekly Update – August 27, 2021

By Managing Editor

Mark Ochenduszko has gone back into retirement. Find out who will fill in until Coronado’s new City Manager Tina Friend arrives in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about two important public workshops, one on the Coronado Cays Park Master Plan and one on tennis and pickleball improvements; more students heading back to school; the upcoming Labor Day holiday schedule; upcoming Library talks on the 110th anniversary of North Island as the birthplace of naval aviation and on a new bi-monthly film discussion; a BMX pizza night and informational gathering session at the Skatepark; and Macaroni, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

------

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

 

 

 

