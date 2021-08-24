Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Open Workshop for Tennis & Pickleball in Coronado – Aug. 31, 2021

By City of Coronado

Recreation and Golf Services is holding a tennis and pickleball workshop on Tuesday, Aug. 31, from 4 to 6 pm at the Coronado Community Center, 1845 Strand way, in the Nautilus Room.

At the Aug. 9 Parks and Recreation Commission meeting, city staff presented a stepped approach in response to council direction in completing a comprehensive study on tennis and pickleball facility use and interests. Feedback from the meeting included comments on memberships, fees, maximizing resident booking time, among other items. This feedback is valuable and will be used to structure the first workshop on Aug 31.

The tennis and pickleball communities are encouraged to attend this workshop to provide their input and facilitate positive change within their community.

City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

