Saturday, August 21, 2021
CommunityPeople

Friends of the Coronado Public Library Seeks new Board Members

A message from the Friends of the Coronado Public Library

By Managing Editor

The Friends of the Coronado Public Library Board of Trustees has several openings, and we are seeking interested community members to fill the vacancies.

- Advertisement -

The Friends of the Coronado Public Library (FOL) is a group of volunteers dedicated to supporting and expanding the services and programs of the Library through fundraising, volunteer support and outreach. Our mission is to promote the library as an education and cultural center that provides learning opportunities for our community. The FOL is committed to supporting the goals of the library and the Coronado community by sponsoring programs that nurture a love of reading. The FOL, formed in 1970, is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) corporation.

Board of Trustee members attend and participate in monthly board meetings held the second Monday of each month at 6 pm; attend committee meetings; understand and promote the mission of the FOL; are familiar with the FOL’s programs, policies and operations; attend and participate in fundraising activities and special events such as book sales; and spend a minimum of ten hours per month performing Board of Trustee duties excluding meetings.

- Advertisement -
------

Interested parties are invited to submit an application highlighting their areas of interest, experience and expertise. Desired knowledge and skills include, but are not limited to: membership, fund development, outreach, finance and accounting, publicity and social marketing, event planning, website development and retail operations.

Trustees must be a member of the FOL in good standing. The term of office is three years. For application and additional information please contact: Marsi A. Steirer, FOL President, info@CoronadoFOL.org. The deadline to apply is September 27, 2021.

 

 

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

People

Emerald Keepers of the Month: Cindy Elledge and David Brummitt

“Living by the Ferry Landing we see so much trash, and we know it ends up out in the bay. It is something we...
Read more
City of Coronado

Mayor Richard Bailey: Committed to Coronado While Running for Congress

Hanging chads are one of the first political memories Mayor Richard Bailey recalls from his formative years. In 2000, he vividly remembers watching the...
Read more
Community News

Tom Rice 100th Birthday Parachute Jump on the Coronado Beach (video)

 Coronado born WWII Paratrooper Tom Rice made history yesterday, jumping onto the beach at the Hotel del Coronado to celebrate his 100th birthday.Brad Willis...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

Public Apology to CUSD Board, board meeting attendees, residents of Coronado and students

Submitted by Carolyn Rogerson August 19, 2021This is my public apology to the CUSD Board, board meeting attendees, residents of Coronado and students.My upset behavior and...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The Importance of Great Coaches, and CHS Football’s Phenomenal Coaching Staff

Submitted by Kai-lee Berke, A Coronado parent and member of the Football Booster ClubI’d like to share information about our incredible football team and...
Read more
Uncategorized

County Officials Encourage Businesses to Require Proof of Vaccination or Regular Testing from Employees

County officials are encouraging San Diego businesses and employers to implement stricter COVID-19 measures amid a spike in new virus cases. Officials today recommended...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.